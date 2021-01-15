Local police officer facing battery charges

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB)–A Parker Police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of battery. He was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Deputies say Jason Floyd Gleason struck and choked a woman he is related to. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told investigators Gleason pushed her and struck her in the head with an object.

When she called 911 for help, Gleason allegedly threw her phone. During the altercation, Gleason’s dog attacked the victim, leaving puncture wounds and bite marks.

Gleason is charged with battery by strangulation, battery touch or strike, and depriving the use of 911. His bond was set at $10,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court date is February 15, 2021.

We reached out to the Parker Police Department for a comment and have yet to hear back.

