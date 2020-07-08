Local pharmacy closes after 47 years of business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullins Pharmacy in Lynn Haven is changing what services they’ll offer after being open for almost 50 years.

DeAnn Mullins, the co-owner of Mullins Pharmacy, grew up in Bay County and has her own memories of going to the pharmacy after school to buy candy.

Her and her husband took over the pharmacy in 1996 for her father-in-law.

“Closing Mullins Pharmacy after 47 years in the community was hard,” Mullens said. “It was heart-breaking.”

Mullins Pharmacy is not completely closing their doors, they have only closed the retail prescription portion of their business.

“Walgreens in Lynn Haven has all of our retail prescriptions so if you think about traditional prescriptions like your blood pressure medicines, your diabetes medicine, your insulin, all of those that are kind of on-the-shelf medications have been transferred down to Walgreens Lynn Haven,” Mullins said.

Mullins and her husband chose Walgreens because they felt like they could take the best care of their clients.

Some of those clients, like Larry Dantzler, have been with the pharmacy since they opened. Dantzler is grateful for the level of personalized care he’s received over the years from DeAnn and the rest of the pharmacy’s staff.

“If you needed something special, she’ll find it and get it for you,” Dantzler said. “I hate to see it for her to go out of business it’s a real shame. It’s a loss to Lynn Haven and Bay County.”

Mullins Pharmacy will still offer their compounding services but under a new name. The pharmacy will now be known as Wildflower Apothecary and Compounding.