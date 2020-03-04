Local paramedics get hands-on training with childbirth simulation

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)–Paramedics answer the call each day, running to the front line and keeping our community safe. It’s no secret that they go through countless hours of training, but what exactly does that look like?

“It’s not something that we get to do much when we go through school. It’s one of those things that you get kind of in the field training,” said Victoria McCall, a paramedic with Bay County EMS.

McCall is talking about delivering a baby.

On Tuesday, she and fellow paramedics from across the county worked on a high-tech mannequin that was able to simulate child birth.

“You practice cutting the cord with the baby and knowing what to look for when the placenta delivers and stuff like that,” said Meredith Lee, a paramedic student at Gulf Coast State College.

The students are taught how to perform routine births as well as abnormal ones. But local paramedics say responding to childbirth calls is rare.

“That’s probably the ones that we’re least comfortable with because we don’t have them very often,” said Captain Danny Page with Bay County EMS.

When the call comes in, they have to be prepared.

“For some people, you never get to see that, so being able to practice on a mannequin makes it so much easier for when you get your real-life baby coming aboard,” said Marshall Gordon, a firefighter, and paramedic with Bay County Fire Rescue.

Those in training also got hands-on experience in all pediatric related emergencies.

“One of the scenarios was a pediatric patient that was hit by a car so we’re just going through the scenarios of how we’re gonna treat that patient, what their vital signs are gonna be versus an adult vital signs,” Gordon said.

Bay County EMS holds the training throughout the year along with Gulf Coast State College. The classes help first responders better protect the community.