Local organizations look to make Christmas happen for many families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As many groups look to make Christmas happen for families in need, toys are being collected all over Bay County for the next week or so.

Each year, Salvage Santa and Stuff the Bus, along with dozens of other helpers, give to those in need during the Christmas season.

While many people have been staying indoors due to the pandemic, toy drive organizers say that hasn’t stopped people from donating ahead of the holidays.

“Nothings slacked up, toys are still coming in, lots of folks are still interested,” said Stuff the Bus Leader Skip Bondur.

However, this year will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Difference is we used to hand all of that stuff out, I would put everything into a big building and then all the entities that distributed the toys for me– would come here and invite their clients to come there and then they would line up, and you would see this big long line down Harrison Avenue,” said Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa.

Hard times have led to more giving.

“We felt like it was going to be significantly different, but the crazy thing is, people have been more open to what we do this year and then any year past,” said Bondur.

The charities are working to ensure the process of dropping off donations is safe.

“If you want to keep a safe distance, we totally understand. Just pop your trunk, we will empty it for you and you can be on your merry way. Or you can actually go to stuff the best at work and donate from the comfort of your living room,” said Bondur.

Salvage Santa is in need of bike parts and toys for kids under 10. You can drop those off at 520 School Avenue. They also are accepting gift cards to give to local teens this holiday. They will be accepting donations through Dec. 21.

Stuff the Bus is accepting toy donations, food donations and shoe donations all at their location at the Walmart on 23rd Street. They also will accept donations online via their website, stuffthebus.org. From there you are able to make financial donations and the Stuff the Bus staff can purchase the toys for you. They will be accepting donations through Dec. 16.