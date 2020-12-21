Local organization Veterans of Foreign Wars helping service members in need

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization is giving back to veterans in need over the holidays.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars organization is putting together Christmas food baskets.



“The standard Christmas dinner, turkey dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, a fruit pie,” said VFW auxiliary President Judy Ross.

Ross said the VFW organization wants to ensure everyone has something to celebrate this Christmas season, especially local veterans in need.



“That it relieves some stress for them for this holiday season with everything going on, that people do care, and we do,” said Ross.

She said food giveaways and distributions hold a special place in her heart.

“In my past, I have been the recipient of baskets, so this touches my heart to be able to help give back,” Ross said. “I am fortunate enough to have been able to move down here and live with my sister and my brother in law so my life has improved 100-fold. So I hope for them, us being able to pay it forward to them that someday they will be able to pay it forward also.”

Ross, her sister, Candy Kellett, and many other VFW members came together Sunday to put these baskets together. Each veteran will be receiving one along with the other food items.

“They are going to people who are genuinely in need. A lot of the time they have just gotten back into homes,” Ross said.

The VFW has been able to assist many this year through various events such as their Halloween trunk or treat as well as their Thanksgiving food giveback partnered with the Veteran’s Task Force Center.

The organization is hoping to do more in the future as well.

“I am going to go over and get approved through the school board so we can get into the schools and we can invite the youth and get back into schools and help with patriotism and stuff like that again,” said Ross.

If you want to help out with the Bay County Veterans of Foreign Wars organization you can visit their Facebook page for more information.