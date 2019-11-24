Local organization recognizes National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — November 23 is National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and one Panama City organization marked the to remember those lost to suicide and recognize those who are left behind.

SPARE (Suicide, Prevention, Awareness, Response and Education) partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to host Saturday’s event at the Life Management Center.

“It’s just a day to be able to provide them some support and give them some hope for the future while also bringing some more awareness to suicide so we can prevent suicides,” Tricia Pearce, SPARE member, said.

Attendees saw an AFSP documentary highlighting different ways a family grieved after losing someone to suicide, heard poems and were able to get resource guides and bracelets from both organizations.

There is mental health help available by phone if you or someone you know needs it. The Life Management Center has a 24-hour crisis line at 850-522-4485. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.