Local healthcare organization receives $20,000 for mobile medical unit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization received a generous donation on Friday to help mobilize their cause.

BASIC Northwest Florida, an organization based in Panama City that helps community members in surrounding counties living with HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C, was given a combined $20,000 in donations for a mobile medical unit.

PanCare Florida gave $10,000, and the St. Joe Community Foundation gave $10,000 as well.

Valerie Mincey, the President and CEO of BASIC NWFL, said the mobile unit will provide free and confidential testing for individuals, along with marketing their organization and the services they provide.

“With the mobile unit, we will be able to go in areas where there are no public transportations or where people don’t have transportation and literally be able to take these tests or services in private and in confidence,” Mincey said.

She also said BASIC is still in need of donations to help pay for the vital, but expensive mobile unit.

Visit BASIC NWFL’s website to learn more about how to support their organization.