Local organization gives back to foster families this Christmas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Local non-profit organization ‘Every Child Home’ put on its first annual ‘Christmas for Kids’ event Sunday at the Wicked Wheel Barn.

“I’ve been walking around the tables and talking to the kids and they were showing me their gifts. They are really excited,” Every Child Home CEO Clay Owens said. “They of course love to see Santa and they got some good gifts to take home and enjoy this season too.”

The event had gifts for children of all ages, stockings filled with goodies, and even Santa Claus on hand to snap a few photos with.

“It’s wonderful. The kids were all excited that they got to see Santa,” foster mom Susan Carpenter said. “They just came to me a couple of days ago so we got to celebrate together and it was just wonderful to get some gifts and enjoy and have a good time.”

Organizers said it was a way of spreading Christmas cheer to the area’s foster families.

“I think a lot of foster families out there could use some help,” Laura Owens said. “A lot of times there’s not a support system that they are well connected with and to have these events that they can take their kids to and that are kid-friendly and they know that they will be supported and meet other people like them as well as being helped out at Christmas I think that means a lot.”

