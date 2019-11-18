Local olive grove hosting workshop for those interested in olive production

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- When you think of the Florida Panhandle, you probably think peanuts, or livestock, but has the thought of olives being grown right here at home ever crossed your mind?

“Olives grow really well in north Florida and there is a farm that’s been in operation up the Marianna area in Jackson County. It’s been there for 20 years and they are hosting this workshop that’s being put on by the Florida Olive grower association,” said Bay Co. UF IFAS Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

The class is geared towards those looking to start a hobby farm or those looking to get into olive production. It will be held on November 20th and will last all day from 8 until about 3 p.m. The address is 2814 Nortek Blvd, Alford, FL 32420.

There’s a small admission fee, but it’s worth it to check out a cool hobby that’s growing more than olives, but also the opportunity to try something new. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Even if you’re not looking to grow your own olives, you may just want to check it out and see if it’s someplace you might like to visit and see what kind of products they have that are grown right here in North Florida,” said McConnell.

Outside of the olive workshop, Green Gate Olive Grove is open year-round and offers a variety of services and tastings.

Guided tours of the olive grove are available. Staff will go over the types of olives planted at the grove, fertilization, pruning, harvest, weed control, pests of concern.

The grove also features a hands-on demonstration of how to propagate your own olive tree to take home, the cost for this is only $8.00 per person.

Green Gate also features a variety of tastings that start off with what is on the supermarket shelves and finishes with their own exquisite olive oils offered on-site. Tastings start at $5.00 per person and take about 30 minutes.

To learn more, visit their website.