Local officials stress importance of 2020 Census

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020 Census date is approaching quickly and officials across the county want to make sure that all residents are prepared.

Federal grant programs distribute $700 billion using Census data. If Florida is under-represented by the count, it could cost the state millions of dollars.

Officials in Bay County are urging everyone to participate, as so many people were displaced after Hurricane Michael.

Panama City city manager, Mark McQueen, says after losing 10% of the city’s population, the 2020 Census is crucial to continue recovery efforts.

“We have to make the most of this opportunity to make sure that every single person in Bay County and indeed Panama City is counted,” McQueen said. “Let’s put ourselves in the best possible position to return to the growth and economic success we enjoyed before Hurricane Michael.”

Starting March 12th, invites will be going out through mail directing everyone to go online for the Census. This is the first time census forms may be submitted online.

The official date for the census is April 1st, but everyone is encourage to go online and fill out their form starting March 12th.

