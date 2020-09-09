Local officials name fishing trips, Trump tickets, and private plane ride in gift disclosures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fishing trips, event tickets, a vacation to Gatlinburg and a private plane ride paid for by the Church of Scientology. All of these and more are gifts local officials reported to the state over the past five years.

The gifts, which are valued at $100 or more, were found as part of a public records request to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Gifts to public officials have become an object of scrutiny after federal prosecutors accused Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton of accepting bribes from companies who were doing business with the city.

Neither Albritton or Anderson filed a gift report with the Commission on Ethics during a 5 year period from 2015 to the present.

Former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker, however, filed two reports. Baker claimed VIP tickets to May 19, 2019 rally for President Donald Trump, reportedly given to him by Nathan Brooks.

Baker also said that he went on an “all expenses paid” trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn. from December 20 through December 25 in 2018. The trip, which had a monetary value of $4,166, was paid for by David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists.

White is one of two business owners so far who have plead guilty to criminal charges as part of the Lynn Haven corruption probe.

In June of this year, Baker was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bid tampering and official misconduct. Investigators said Baker’s arrest stemmed from the federal corruption probe.

Current Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier, accepted $1,400 as part of a fundraiser to help pay for his medical bills in 2016. Dozier was fighting cancer. He also accepted $1,625 in donations via a GoFundMe in 2015.

Sheriff Tommy Ford filed seven gift disclosure forms over the past five years. He went on two fishing trips with local real estate executive Steve Counts, one valued at $150 and another valued at $200. Counts also gave Ford FSU Football tickets valued at $400 in 2018. The Charles Whitehead Foundation also paid $150 for the sheriff to attend an FSU Foundation event.

Other gifts to Ford include $700 Springfield firearm, $105 worth of stone crab claws, and a Christmas party dinner and a candle holder for Ford’s wife. The dinner and the candle holder were valued at $125.

Perhaps the most unusual report comes from the city of Callaway. City Manager Eddie Cook and Mayor Pamn Henderson both accepted a flight on a private plane on February 28, 2019. The flight is valued at $282 for each passenger and was paid for by the Church of Scientology in Clearwater.

Cook said the church was instrumental in the clean up of Callaway after Hurricane Michael. Then, in February church leaders invited Henderson and Cook to Clearwater to give them an award.

Cook added that he and Henderson flew on a small plane, received the award, stayed the night at the church grounds, and then returned on the same plan the next day. Afterward, they worked with the city attorney to make sure the disclosure to the state was done correctly, Cook said.

“It was an honor for us to go down there,” Cook said.

What’s most surprising though is the lack of reports made by local politicians over the last 5 years. One might assume that, either local leaders are not accepting many gifts, or they’re just not reporting those gifts to the state.

It’s possible more unreported gifts, such as the travel and a motor home cited in the Margo Anderson indictment, will surface as local deputies and FBI agents continue their corruption investigation across Bay County.