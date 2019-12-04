Local non-profits discuss ‘GivingTuesday’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–‘Black Friday’, ‘Small Business Saturday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’, all big shopping days following Thanksgiving. And the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is ‘GivingTuesday’.



On this day, Americans make generous donations to their favorite non profit. It’s a global day of generosity.



“Giving Tuesday is a great way to refocus, to refocus on the opportunity to give and like we’ve said give back to your community,” said Kim Christian, a spokesperson for the local non-profit Keep PCB Beautiful.



The annual day of giving launched in 2012 with a goal to inspire people to do good.



Whether you participate through charitable donations or volunteering, it’s important to choose organizations that you trust.



“Whether its children or adult or elderly or whatever the case might be, we really encourage people to just spend the day giving thanks today and giving any possible amount that you possibly can to any organization,” said Ken McVay, Communications Director for the United Way of Northwest Florida.



Giving back also allows you to spend your money wisely.

“When you give money to the salvation army, it’s being used in ways you want your money to be used,” said Bejamin Valente, a bell ringer for Salvation Army.



Giving locally is also important, because when you do, it all goes back into your community.



“We’re gonna keep doing things around PCB to keep it beautiful, to make it greener, to help our environment, to help the marine life. We’re just excited about what we get to do,” Christian said.



In just seven years, the movement has raised more than $1 billion in the U.S. alone.



“People are in a giving mood and it’s kind of a kickoff to the holiday season and the spirit of giving that runs through the holidays,” McVay said.



Giving Tuesday goes far beyond monetary donations, you can also give by simply helping out a friend or smiling at a stranger.

To learn more about the movement, visit https://www.givingtuesday.org/