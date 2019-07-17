Local non-profit raises money for Salvage Santa

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies continue to investigate after dozens of bicycles were stolen in the area but now thousands of dollars are coming in to replace them.

On Tuesday Mike Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, was notified his storage facility had been broken into. The thief taking Christmas presents that were waiting for students in the area.

Jones is also head of security for Bay District Schools.

A local nonprofit — All Things Panama City Beach — got wind of the story and is now helping to raise money to replace every single bike.

Founder of the non-profit, Chris Jennings said, “I’m not a big fan of injustice in the world and if there’s something that I can do about it, I feel like you have the responsibility to try so that’s basically what we’re doing. We’re going to keep going until we can make a nice donation to Mike so he can replace everything that was taken from him.”

The Facebook group has already raised about $1,500 dollars.

To donate, click here.

Jennings said if you do choose to donate, notate the donation as ‘Christmas in July.’