Local non-profit pays off $5,000 in layaways

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One local group took to Walmart Saturday with a credit card in hand, ready to make holiday dreams come true.

However, this wasn’t Santa Claus taking care of gifts this Christmas, but rather a local non-profit.

Chris Jennings, founder, and president of “All Things PCB Outreach”, his wife and Vice President Laura, and board member, Bryan Watson took to Walmart layaway lines to spread a little Christmas cheer this year.

“So tomorrow (Dec. 9th) is the last day to pay off layaways. So, this is the last day for Walmart to pay off layaway is Monday. And so we figured we would do it today (Dec. 8th), and so that when they come into pay off their layaway tomorrow, Merry Christmas,” said Chris Jennings.

The team paid off more than 40 customers’ layaway bills, totaling over $5,000. The best thing is, they’re not stopping there. Chris said he and his team are also working to fulfill more wishes this holiday season.

“The original intention for the non-profit was we wanted to work with kids and families with terminal cancer and illnesses and bring them to the beach and help them have like these really great experiences to have memories. As you know, the journey continues, you can always have that memory and that’s, you know, that will always live on,” he said.

“We love this community. We’ve lived here for quite a few years now. And it’s been very good to us. And we’re just happy to give back and of course, it’s about the kids and about family, whether your blood or not,” said Laura Jennings.

It’s a holiday that many here in Panama City will not soon forget.