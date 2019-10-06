Local non-profit beautifies community senior center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–‘Clean up and green up’. Thats the mission of one local organization. Non-profit, Keep PCB Beautiful, dedicated their Saturday morning to beautifying the Panama City Beach Senior Center.

After Hurricane Michael, the senior center sustained some damage. Getting the center back to where it once was has been a challenge.

But, today, Keep PCB Beautiful beautified the center by donating benches, trash receptacles, and even planting a garden on the property.

The non-profit receives grant funding that allows them to take on beautification projects in Panama City Beach.

The volunteers say they are honored to be able to give back to the seniors and improve their second home.

“The senior center was like a perfect fit for us. They’ve been kinda forgotten after the hurricane. They had some damage here on their property and so we just thought it was a perfect place to honor the seniors in our area and then also add to the beautification projects that we’ve done here in PCB,” said Kim Christian, PR specialist for Keep PCB Beautiful.

Keep PCB Beautiful is a volunteer-based organization. If you would like to learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/keeppcbbeautiful/.