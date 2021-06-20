ZooWorld ape celebrates 48th birthday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — 48 years might not sound old, but for this Siamang ape it means he’s one of the oldest in the world.

At 48, Ike, the Siamang, has outlived his life expectancy by eight years.

“He’s well-beyond his days here but that just means he’s living a great life and being well-taken care of,” said Kristyn Oliver, ZooWorld’s Senior Keeper.

Ike was born at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago; but, he’s spent most of his life here at ZooWorld in Panama City Beach.

ZooWorld got Ike in 1992.

“He’s a good old lazy man whose favorite past-time is just hanging out, lounging in his hammock but he’s a big sweetheart and he’s a crowd-favorite here at the zoo,” said Erika Newell, ZooWorld’s curator of animal care.

Don’t think Ike spent al these years just monkeying around.



“He is Hugh Hefner because his girlfriend is a whopping 8 years old, so he is living his best life,” said Oliver.

Ike received presents for his birthday including: mangoes, a watermelon, and grapes.

Zoo visitors joined in on the celebration as well.

A crowd wearing their birthday hats sang Ike “Happy Birthday” while enjoying some complimentary snacks.