Zoo World hosts “Zoo Boo” trick-or-treating event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Trick-or-treating got a little wild for kids in the Panhandle on Saturday.

Zoo World hosted their Zoo Boo event, a Halloween tradition that is fun for the whole entire family.

If you trick-or-treat at Zoo World you wont leave empty-handed. They gave away full-size candy bars and pumpkins to the first 150 kids.

The kids that grab a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch could take it to the pumpkin smasher for some messy fun.

They also had ax-throwing for adults.

Zoo World Director Kayte Hogan said they’ve introduced a lot of changes to this year’s event that you don’t want to miss out on.

“Zoo Boo is tradition here in Panama City Beach and we are just continuing that tradition here this year just like always we’ve made some really fantastic changes this year and we are getting some really fantastic feedback,” Hogan said.



Hogan said one big change they’ve made is cutting wait time from 45 minutes down to 5 minutes.

If you missed out on Zoo Boo on Saturday, the event will be going on until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find out more information visit their website.