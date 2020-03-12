Younger visitors taking over beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach has been a prime Spring Break destination for years but after chaos took over the sands, city and county leaders implemented many laws to get things back in order.

One of those laws prohibits drinking alcohol on the beach in the month of March.

The law changes resulted in a different type of visitor to the beach; replacing college students with families.

Manager of Pineapple Willy’s, Jeremy Evans says their business has been what they expected and they’re not seeing a difference in age.

“I wouldn’t say any younger, not now. It seems like the family’s get out here in the next couple weeks, younger crowd then but family spring breaks always a week or two after the colleges are pushed back later in the month,” Evans said.

Farther west down the beach, Sharkey’s Beachfront Restaurant says they’re seeing the opposite and having younger customers.

“As of this year, it seems like a younger crowd that’s coming back as from when we put the ban on the beach about drinking on the sand, it seems like a younger crowd and it’s been a really good start for us. We have a lot more young kids out on the beach with the weather being as it’s been, we’ve seen a lot more people out here playing volleyball,” said Sharkey’s Manager Chris Todd.

Todd says he’s unsure of why this is but thinks it’s good for the business of the beach.

“I don’t think it’ll get out of control again. I think that’s the forward-thinking that we should be having. We should be able to appease both sides of it to where we can get these kids back and have them acting right and if the kids that don’t act right, they will not be welcomed and so those kids won’t come down.”

Todd says he’s also seen a heavier presence of law enforcement on the sands so far but he and Evans say they do their part to educate their customers on the laws, specifically the no drinking alcohol on the beach rule.

“Most everyone is cooperative. All we can do is inform them and educate them and say, hey guys this is what’s going on for the month of the march and we feel like we do our part to inform them because some people don’t know and most people abide by it,” Evans said.