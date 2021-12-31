Young entrepreneur awarded $5,000 loan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lead Coalition and the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church gave a $5,000 scholarship to young entrepreneur Kaibrie Mickey on Friday.

Mickey owns “Mickey Standard”, a car detailing shop. 

“With the $5,000 loan I can probably buy more supplies to actually detail vehicles instead of small ones,” Mickey said. “Actually I can probably put a down payment for a building finally so I can have a warehouse.”

Mickey is the fifth recipient of a $5,000 loan from the Cornerstone Trust.

“We are reinvesting in the community,” Janice Lucas, the executive director of Lead Coalition. “And as a collaborative organization we bring together the people, the organizations, the institutions that want to be a part of redeveloping it. So we see our role is to bring people together to help good things happen in our community.”

