JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car.

This caused the vehicle to veer off the road and collide with a telephone pole, then a fence.

The out-of-control vehicle then overturned before colliding with a tree and coming to a stop.

The woman sustained serious injuries and the child is in critical condition.