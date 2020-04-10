XGen equipment installation nears completion at local park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many people are looking for a way to get outside while respecting social distancing guidelines, and one way they are able to be outdoors is through local parks.

Oakland Terrace Park is one location that remains open to the public, and the installation of some new equipment is nearing completion. City of Panama City Arts and Culture Coordinator, Kesia Milner, said city leaders expect crews to need four more weeks putting it together, targeting a finish around the start of May.

The XGen equipment will be the only playground equipment of its kind in the state of Florida, and one of six similar setups across the nation. Features include obstacles modeled off the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” as well as a zipline.

“It’s designed to really stretch their physical and their mental abilities, and really engage them that way,” Milner said. “[It’s meant to] really be a challenge for them and exciting.”

She also spoke on how the city is working to keep public facilities clean during the coronavirus pandemic, including local parks. Milner said crews are using CDC recommended materials and guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing parks daily.

“We’re not only treating the playground equipment, we’re also treating the patios, the picnic tables, the benches, the pavilions, structures like that in our playgrounds,” Milner said.

According to the City of Panama City, another addition to Oakland Terrace Park is in the works, this one for smaller children. Leaders are looking into its plans and options for construction.

