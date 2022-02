WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers of road closures Sunday morning for the Seaside School Half Marathon.

From 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. County Road 30A will be closed from Seaside to Gulf Place for the 2022 Seaside School Half Marathon.

Westbound traffic on 30A will reopen at 9:30 a.m. from Grayton Beach to Gulf Place.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they are committed to making sure both drivers and participants are safe during the event.