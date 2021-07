A wreck on State 77 shut down southbound traffic Friday morning in Lynn Haven.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Friday morning at a wreck on State 77 near 26th Street in Lynn Haven.

The crash happened shortly 8:30 a.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.