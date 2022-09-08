UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in the area. The Florida Department of Transportation is being called to the scene to assess the overpass for safety.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.