Wreck in Jackson County leaves two people injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two Georgia men were injured following an evening crash at the intersection of County Road 167 and Laramore Road.

Reports from Florida Highway Patrol Troopers indicate the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday between a Ford motor home and an F-150 pick-up truck.

According to authorities, the driver of the motor home was stopped at a stop sign when the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and began to make a left turn onto County Road 167, directly in front of the oncoming F-150.

The two vehicles collided and both the driver and the passenger in the F-150 suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Jackson County Fire Rescue while working on this crash.