Wreath Across America Bay County honors thousands of local veterans

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Wreaths Across America is a day where millions of people all over the country come together to honor veterans.

On Saturday, 2,200 wreaths were laid in remembrance of veterans that sacrificed their lives for our country.

American Legion Squadron 392 Commander Henry Richard has been leading the ceremony in Lynn Haven for the past seven years and said this day is personal to him.

“It means a lot to me we have to remember our veterans, too many are forgotten,” Richard said. “So many times it seems people want to remember the new people or the people that haven’t done anything for this country or forget about the veterans and that’s a really horrible thing to do because these people have made a lot of sacrifices to get this country where it is right now.”

During the ceremony, the Sons of American Legion Squadron 392 were joined by Junior ROTC from Mosley who presented the colors.

This tradition was brought to the area seven years ago, but Lynn Haven was the first city to start the ceremonies.

“Wreaths Across America has been a staple in Lynn Haven, Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “For the past 11 years, we have been able to be a part of this ceremony, as a matter of fact, our previous mayor, Mayor Walter Kelly, who is also a veteran, brought this event to our city and so we are just honored to be apart of this.”

A wreath was laid that represented each branch of the military.



3,400 sites participate in Wreaths Across America nationwide.

Each person who participated in the ceremony grabbed a wreath afterward to place on a grave and pay their respects to each veteran.



“It’s amazing the number of people that show up to pay honor and respect these people and I’m just so proud to be a part of it and be able to carry this forward,” Richard said.

City leaders said this is an important day to teach the younger generation about the veterans who have protected their freedoms.