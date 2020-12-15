WOW! gives update on service issues

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many WOW! customers have been experiencing intermittent service issues. WOW! customer service said they’re working on stabilizing the issues which were caused by a fiber cut.

“We wanted to let you know that our team is working with multiple vendors to identify additional options to address the issues,” WOW! customer service said in a news release. “Due to the complexity of the situation, we are unable to provide an estimated time of completion, but please know that we are committed to stabilizing service as soon as possible.”