Worldwide candlelight vigil held in Panama City

A candlelight vigil is held for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Linn Park in front of Birmingham City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Police say they will charge two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A worldwide candle lighting memorial service was held Sunday in places across the globe, including Panama City’s Forest Park United Methodist Church.

The candlelight vigil is held in honor and remembrance of those who have passed.

It’s a worldwide tradition taking place every second Sunday of December.



The tradition began with the group called Compassionate Friends. It’s a self-help grief organization for those who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.



The lighting begins in New Zealand every year, igniting its way across the globe, from time zone to time zone, each at starting at 7 p.m.

This year, about 800 ceremonies took place throughout the nation, with several local chapters throughout the state.



Tonight marks the 23rd year of the worldwide candlelight vigil, and the 5th year for the Compassionate Friends of Bay County.