Worldwide candlelight vigil held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A worldwide candle lighting memorial service was held Sunday in places across the globe, including Panama City’s Forest Park United Methodist Church.
The candlelight vigil is held in honor and remembrance of those who have passed.
It’s a worldwide tradition taking place every second Sunday of December.
The tradition began with the group called Compassionate Friends. It’s a self-help grief organization for those who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.
The lighting begins in New Zealand every year, igniting its way across the globe, from time zone to time zone, each at starting at 7 p.m.
This year, about 800 ceremonies took place throughout the nation, with several local chapters throughout the state.
Tonight marks the 23rd year of the worldwide candlelight vigil, and the 5th year for the Compassionate Friends of Bay County.