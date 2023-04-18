BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Having a baby can be quite the learning curve, that’s why the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties is putting on an event to help educate new and expecting parents.

The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” is open to any new parents, expecting parents, caregivers, foster parents, grandparents, or anyone that is taking care of a small child.

This free event is taking place Thursday, April 20, at First United Methodist Church in Panama City and will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

There will be a variety of games, including a diaper changing contest for the dads and a crawling contest.

There will also be door prizes, giveaways, vendors, and a community resource table.

If you plan on attending, you do not need to RSVP for this event.

For more information on the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties, click here.