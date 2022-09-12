PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port.

“Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we can about the incident that happened that affected this individual.”

Sunday wasn’t the first time a worker died at the port. King said in 2019 a worker for another stevedoring company died in an accident, but he said neither worker worked for the Port Authority.

“I think it is important to point out that the port authority is a terminal operator,” King said. “In other words, the port handles in and out the cargo to the port. And then the actual vessel operations are handled by the licensed stevedoring firms that work the vessels. That is not port authority personnel that are performing those functions.”

Sunday’s accident comes just nine days after a shooting at the port. Panama City police said a truck driver pulled a gun on a port worker. Both incidents are still under investigation.

King said the port authority will use the results of both investigations to re-evaluate safety guidelines and determine if changes or improvements are necessary, but he said they have the infrastructure needed to be a safely operational port.

“We do have the processes in place to be a secure facility, as outlined in our security plan. And also from a safety standpoint, the port authority has a sound safety record,” King said. These instances that happened to people that are working on the port that are not port employees is very very unfortunate.”