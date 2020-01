PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woods fire temporarily closed a portion of a Panama City street Monday evening.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene near Harrison Avenue and Airport Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Witnesses say the tent of a person living in the woods initially caught fire, starting the blaze.

The Panama City Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

According to a witness at the scene, the person living in the tent was not there.