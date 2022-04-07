PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman convicted of two counts of aggravated battery in a November 2016 shooting will spend more than 20 years in prison. According to the state attorney’s office, Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay sentenced 37-year-old Alana Annette Savell to 25 years in prison on both charges.

Officials with the state attorney’s office said these sentences will be served at the same time. Savell must serve the full sentence and will not be eligible to receive any time off of her sentence for good behavior, under Florida’s 10-20-Life statute.

Following a two day trial, Savell was found guilty on February 23, 2022 and sentenced this Tuesday. According to the state attorney’s office, Savell lived in the Hiland Park area where the shooting happened.

Prosecutors said both victims were invited guests the night of the shooting. Savell told investigators her guests had come over to hang out, but they began drinking and got too loud. That’s when she said she felt they had overstayed their welcome.

Prosecutors said both victims were shot from behind and were either by the doorway or trying to leave.