Woman seriously injured in motor vehicle incident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A scary scene in Panama City Beach late Tuesday night after witnesses told News 13 a woman was badly injured after she was ejected from a vehicle.

It happened on Front Breach Road near Moylan Road, across from Cobra Adventure Park.

They also said they saw a car drive away from the woman, who seemed to have either jumped from or been thrown from the vehicle.

These witnesses said the woman had a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

“My dad said that they had stopped in the middle of the road, he heard them yelling and screaming at each other,” said Rick Rickman. “Then, all the sudden, he hears the vehicle take off, squalling tires and stuff, and got away.”

Rickman said they then found her bleeding on the side of the road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.