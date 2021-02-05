Woman killed in train accident identified

UPDATE — A woman was killed early Friday morning when she was struck by a train near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Star Avenue.

Investigators with the Panama City Police Department identified the victim as 43-year-old Rebecca Marie Chambers, whose last known residence was Panama City Beach.

Officers were called to the intersection of Star Avenue and U.S. 231 around 5 a.m. Friday morning with reports of a traffic accident. A Bay Line train was headed southbound into Panama City when employees noticed a woman sitting on the railroad tracks north of the intersection.

Train employees attempted to stop the train but were unable to do so and the victim was struck and killed. Later that morning, Bay Line employees located the victim’s vehicle north of the intersection in a wooded area off the train tracks.

The intersection was closed from approximately 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. as Crime Scene Investigators worked the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol worked three additional crashes on U.S. 231 in that timespan that caused traffic to be backed up past County Road 2301.

