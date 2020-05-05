Woman involved in viral social media fight is speaking out

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama family’s peaceful vacation turned into a nightmare this past weekend when they were jumped by strangers in the parking lot of the Ocean Breeze Hotel.

Jessica Harmon, of Phenix City, Alabama, said she brought her husband, her son, and three of her son’s friends to one of her favorite places — Panama City Beach.

“The beach is our favorite spot, our peaceful spot,” Harmon said. “The children needed to get out and do something.”

Harmon said that the altercation started when she and her husband were crossing the street to the hotel where they were staying for the weekend.

“I had already started walking across the street, and when I got to the second lane, the man accelerated,” Harmon said. “I had to jump back, and I almost fell backward.”

Harmon said that when she told the man he almost ran her over, he followed her into the parking lot.

“After that words were exchanged, and then he got in my husband’s face,” Harmon said. “My husband put his hand up, and at that point, the man in the black vest tried to punch my husband. After that, everything broke loose.”

Harmon said that she estimates there were about six different people that were pursuing the fight and that nobody called the cops.

“I asked people to call the police, but everybody was just videotaping,” Harmon said, “there was nothing.”

When the fight was over, Harmon filed a police report with the Panama City Beach Police and later went to the hospital.

“I want to press charges, and I want my medical bills paid for,” Harmon said, “they said I have a concussion.”

As Harmon and her husband wait for justice, she said she is struggling from a physical standpoint as well as an emotional one.

“This has been horrible because the beach is my safe spot, my peace place,” Harmon said. “I play softball, and I go to the beach.”

Harmon said that she hopes for some type of resolution.

Police Chief, Drew Whitman, said that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.