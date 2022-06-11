DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 West at Owens Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m, according to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

The woman walked into the path of the truck headed west on U.S. Highway 90 and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries shortly after the accident, according to DSPD.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this young woman’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Chief James Hurley in a Facebook post.

DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and Walton Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.