OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin.

She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to go swimming.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.