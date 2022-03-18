PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman could spend more than a decade behind bars after killing a motorcyclist while driving drunk.

Jamie Chandler, 44, entered a plea deal that includes 13 years in prison, followed by two years of DUI felony probation, State Attorney’s Office officials said.

Chandler was driving 32 mph before hitting the motorcycle. The passenger on the bike died after being thrown from the Harley Davidson, officials said.

The max sentence for Chandler’s crime is 15 years. The victim’s family approved the plea agreement.

Chandler’s sentencing is on April 14.