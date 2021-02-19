Woman arrested for destroying evidence for husband

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The wife of a Southport man charged with promoting the sexual performance of a child is now facing charges of her own.

Patty Glover is accused of factory resetting her husband Dannon Glover’s phone after his arrest on February 2.

Investigators say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about photos of nude and nearly nude children being shared on a Snapchat account.

Investigators were able to get information about the account from Glover’s internet service provider and then contacted Dannon Glover who admitted that the Snapchat account was his.

Patty Glover is charged with tampering with or destroying physical evidence.