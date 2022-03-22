BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at a woman and her two sons during a road rage incident on Saturday, according to court records.

Karla Campbell

Karla Rena Campbell, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and child abuse upon the victim.

As the victim’s car came to a stop at the intersection of SR 388 and SR 77, Campbell pointed a gun at the victim as well as his mother and brother and threatened to shoot them, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the victim feared for his life and thought Campbell was going to shoot him, his mother, and brother.

Campbell was taken to jail and has been released on a $27,500 bond.