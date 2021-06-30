Woman accidentally shot in the leg at seafood restaurant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was accidentally shot in the leg while out to eat in Panama City Beach.

The incident happened at Hammerhead Fred’s off Front Beach Road shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez, a husband and wife couple, from Alabama had just sat down to eat, when the man’s gun, which was in his pocket, accidentally discharged and struck the wife’s calf.

Her injury is non-life-threatening.

Talamantez said the man has a concealed weapons permit and while this incident is still under investigation, the shooting appears to be an accident.