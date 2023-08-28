Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – Friday night the Society for Professional Journalism held their annual Sunshine State awards to recognize the best in journalism around Florida and WMBB was honored to win multiple awards.

WMBB started the night off strong, winning first and second place in the General Assignment category with reporter Thomas Shults’ stories on Police Harassment and a Walton County House Party.

Sports Director Sam Granville swept the Sports Reporting category, winning for his story on a Mosley soccer player Ellen Heilman taking 1st place. Granville’s story about Bozeman then-senior wide receiver Colten Gee’s decision to play in honor of his sister took second.

Shults’ story on a Bay District Teacher being fired won second place in the Spot News Category, while Jake Holter’s story on PCB Crowds going crazy won third. West Palm station WPBF won first.

In the Continuing Coverage category, Shults took second place for his series of stories covering the Michael Johnson fraud investigation in Panama City. Orlando’s Spectrum News 13 won first.

For the Chipola Complex fires coverage, WMBB won second place in the Breaking News category. Tampa station Bay News 9 won first place in that category.

You can view the full list of winners here.

WMBB previously won multiple Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist awards in April, including Best Weathercaster, Investigative Series and Breaking News. The FABJ awards competes against other small market stations in the state of Florida, such as Tallahassee and Gainesville, while the SPJ awards compete against all other stations in the state of Florida.

With these wins, WMBB has now won more awards than any other local station for the third year in a row.