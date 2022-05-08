Orland, FLA (WMBB) – The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists held their annual awards show Saturday night at the Wyndham Orlando Resort. The Association says that more than 550 entries were entered into the awards, from 40 different radio and television stations, which are then broken down into market size.

WMBB’s Emily McLeod started off the night strong, sweeping the Breaking News Individual category with her entries placing both first and finalist. Emily would also be a finalist in Environmental Reporting for a piece she did on Seagrass Restoration. Our digital team would repeat the category sweep, taking First and Finalist in the Digital Programming category with Friday Night Fever: Afterburn and 13NOW: The Covid Vaccine. News 13 Digital Reporter Jenna Maddox also won for her Use of Technology in a piece on an Underwater Easter Egg Hunt.

News 13 This Morning Reporter Tess Rowland won the award for Best Reporter, while also taking home a Finalist award for Long form General Assignment reporting.

WMBB Evening Anchor Tom Lewis won an award for Health Reporting for his piece on Ketamine, while reporter Jake Holter won in Transportation Reporting for a piece on the potholes that plague our area.

WMBB’s coverage of the April 2021 Tornado outbreak would win multiple awards, including Weather Reporting, Series (Winner), Breaking News (Finalist), Best Television Evening Newscast (Finalist), and Team Coverage (Finalist). Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley was also a Finalist for Best Weathercaster.

Overall, WMBB’s team took home awards in multiple categories, including Best Multimedia Journalist, Best Sportscaster, Breaking News, Political Reporting, Weather Reporting, General Reporting, Consumer Reporting and many more.

With 22 total awards, WMBB took home the second most awards in the division, trailing only Tallahassee station WCTV. You can read the whole list of winners here.