WMBB re-opens newly renovated station after being damaged by hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- As we mark the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, we also look forward to new beginnings.

All week we’ve been telling stories of the storm, and now one of those stories is our own.

On October 10th 2018, we didn’t just lose our on-air signal when Hurricane Michael hit, we lost our building. However, one year later, our station is back and better than ever.



“They’ve been operating out of a ruin of a building for a year and now here it is, on the day, one year later, this building really looks like a tv station again,” said Panama City Congressman, Neal Dunn.



Our News 13 staff was dedicated to serving the community during the storm, and that same dedication carries on through our day to day work.



“When you think of how many folks were glued to their television stations then you see their station go off the air, you know you’re not supposed to see that happen. so for me it’s just an exclamation point of expression that we’re open for business and we are 850 strong,” said Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held right at 12:26 p.m., the moment we were knocked off the air, to symbolize that the storm didn’t defeat us, but only made our team stronger.

While we’ve reached this milestone, there are still many others stuck in the rebuilding process and it will take a while.



“It’s taken us a long time to rebuild, but we’re going to come back bigger and better than ever and this looks great,” said Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford.

