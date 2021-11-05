WJHG suspect explained motive to investigators

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of cutting cable lines and taking WJHG off the air Sunday told investigators that he was trying to send a message.

Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, was arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies while walking on Front Beach Road near the station Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said he “made indications” that he was the person confronted by a WJHG employee and caught on camera the night of the incident. After he was arrested Johnson said he damaged the cables so he could, “get the attention of the cable companies so they would clean up all of the loose cables around the community and improve the transmission signals.”

Johnson is charged with criminal mischief and damaging a computer network. He is scheduled to have his first appearance before a judge Friday.