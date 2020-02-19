Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A retired teacher kicked off his campaign for a school board position.

Winston Chester announced his candidacy for the Bay County School Board district 4 seat. With over 40 years of experience in teaching and coaching, Chester said he wants to get back into education and help kids but this time by revamping the local school system.

“I just feel very strong that education is so important in America, especially now. A lot of the time the kids aren’t getting what they need at home in some of our home situations, sometimes we have to pick up the slack. That’s the teachers, parents and administrators. I believe we can do that,” explained Chester.

The candidate also emphasized security and vocational education as his key areas of focus going forward.

“We really want to keep our schools safe, we want to continue that parent-teacher-student bond. We want to help stress vocational, technical education. We want to make sure our businesses and community gets their dollars worth in education for every dollar they put in,” said Chester.

Chester is seeking the district four seat currently held by Ryan Neves who is not seeking reelection. The school board election is August 18th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watercolor Beach Club renovations to be done by Spring Break"

DEO visits Mexico Beach for grant funding workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "DEO visits Mexico Beach for grant funding workshop"

Tyndall Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new 23rd street branch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new 23rd street branch"

Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat"

Garden Club hosts first Community Health Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Club hosts first Community Health Fair"

Springfield fatal accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield fatal accident"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.