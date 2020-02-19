Winston Chester announces candidacy for Bay Co. School Board seat

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A retired teacher kicked off his campaign for a school board position.

Winston Chester announced his candidacy for the Bay County School Board district 4 seat. With over 40 years of experience in teaching and coaching, Chester said he wants to get back into education and help kids but this time by revamping the local school system.

“I just feel very strong that education is so important in America, especially now. A lot of the time the kids aren’t getting what they need at home in some of our home situations, sometimes we have to pick up the slack. That’s the teachers, parents and administrators. I believe we can do that,” explained Chester.

The candidate also emphasized security and vocational education as his key areas of focus going forward.

“We really want to keep our schools safe, we want to continue that parent-teacher-student bond. We want to help stress vocational, technical education. We want to make sure our businesses and community gets their dollars worth in education for every dollar they put in,” said Chester.

Chester is seeking the district four seat currently held by Ryan Neves who is not seeking reelection. The school board election is August 18th.