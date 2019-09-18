Winn-Dixie re-opening two of its Bay County locations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Winn-Dixie locations closed since Hurricane Michael will officially re-open on Wednesday.

The Winn-Dixie on Transmitter Road will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 in the morning, with Panama City Manager Mark McQueen and Mosley High School’s “The Sound of the Southland” marching band in attendance.

The Parker location will hold a simultaneous ribbon cutting and will give a free mystery gift card to the first 100 customers to arrive by 8 am.

Representatives from Winn-Dixie say the final two Panama City and Lynn Haven stores are planned to be reopened by October.