Winn Dixie gives away hundreds of turkeys away to families in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As many families struggle this Thanksgiving season, Winn Dixie is looking to make the holidays a little easier.

In partnership with Bay District Schools as well as other religious organizations, they gave hundreds of turkeys to families in need.

500 was the big number at two Winn Dixie locations in Panama City.

Bay District Schools helped determine which families are displaced or currently homeless.

“Last holiday season wasn’t a very good holiday for anybody because of Hurricane Michael and we want to try and give back and make this holiday special for those people in need,” said Winn Dixie District Manager, Rob Richardson.

Winn Dixie employees gave out the turkeys personally wrapped in bags to each person to come in with a certificate for a free turkey.

One recipient, Dwayne Clay, said this donation is making a difference in his own life.

“We needed the help so it’s good that they are looking out like that. It’s really great,” said Clay.

Those that need the help say it’s one less thing to worry about.

“It’s going to help out, because I’m pretty sure it’s a lot of families that can’t afford to get a turkey right now,” said Clay.

One brother and sister say this says a great deal about organizations and companies that are so giving to others.

“It means they care about people, and they are generous to the community. While giving out free turkeys to kids and families,” said John Gritson.

Winn Dixie Stores District Manager, Rob Richardson said each family has been extremely grateful.

“We care passionately about our communities and we know the holidays can be hard for families and we want to give back to the displaced families of Hurricane Michael,” said Richardson.

