Wings and jalapeno poppers galore in unique Bloody Mary Festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach restaurants competed on Saturday in the sixth annual Bloody Mary Festival.

Restaurants like Patches Pub, Dat Cajun Place and Hammerhead Fred’s each put their unique twist on Bloody Mary’s at the Sheraton Resort in Panama City Beach.

Around 800 people signed up to test out the different drinks and judge which Bloody Mary they liked the best. Each drink was topped with specialized foods like wings, tacos and sausage.

“The restaurants they’ve come out swinging,” Grant Wittstruck, who is on the board of the Grand Lagoon Coalition said. “And some of these Bloody Mary’s, they are, they are phenomenal Grade-A bloody Mary’s I’ll tell you what. You’ve got Hammerhead Fred’s, they’ve got stuffed jalapenos on it. Or the Sheraton’s got a chicken wing on it or just everyone they’re just bringing some phenomenal Bloody Mary’s to the table.”

Patches Pub was crowned the champion of the people’s choice award. The judges chose the Sheraton Resort as the best Bloody Mary and Dat Cajun Place for the best booth display.