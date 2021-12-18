Win Within organization gives away hundreds of meals

People lined up around the block of Rosenwald High School for free meals Saturday afternoon.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cars lined around Rosenwald High School Saturday afternoon for a holiday family feast.

The Win Within organization, created by former Bay High and Florida State star Janarius Robinson provided enough food from Cracker Barrel to feed 500 people. 

Besides food, volunteers handed out signed Robinson autographs. Robinson now plays for the Minnesota Vikings. 

Organizers also raffled off two brand new bikes for kids who showed up for the free food. 

“There are so many people that are still down, that are still suffering, have not gotten back on their feet,” Robinson’s mother Cherine Duncan said. “And it’s just a blessing to be a blessing to this community.”

Other gifts like speakers, backpacks and footballs were also given out. Robinson planned on attending the event, but couldn’t due to new NFL COVID-19 protocols.

